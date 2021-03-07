To the editor:
I met Janice Phillips, only virtually for months, but I feel like I’ve known her years.
I was one of the photographers for the Front Steps Project in town. We bonded immediately because of her commitment to the project.
Her organizational skills are top-notch, making the forward facing project an effortless and rousing success. We raised $20,000 to support the YMCA, Neighbors in Need and meals for frontline workers from local establishments. We couldn’t have done it without her.
Phillips' enviable multi-tasking skills for problem solving, responding to requests, scheduling photographers and mapping routes, with efficiency, joy, and humor, should single handedly garner support for her candidacy.
I was inspired by Janice, I was motivated by Janice, I wanted to to do the project because of Janice.
I never would’ve known she was also balancing a full-time job, remote schooling and a diaper and formula delivery program. She always made me feel like her No. 1 priority.
I was inspired to repay the thanks for her unrecognized commitment to the Front Steps Project by volunteering to deliver diapers and formula to our neighbors in need.
Phillips has the knack to inspire, and I can’t wait for her to “get to work for all of us.” We will be a better community for the inspiration, dedication and positivity she will bring to the Select Board.
I hope your readers will join me in voting for Janice Phillips for Select Board on March 30.
Mary Schwalm
North Andover