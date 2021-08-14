To the editor:
In 1994, at Andover High School, the administration told my friends and I that they wished we could form a snowboard club, but for liability reasons it wouldn’t be sanctioned by the school. In the the first few days of Andover Youth Services, Bill Fahey sponsored our efforts and taught us that, even though we were just kids, our voice mattered.
In 1996, my friends thought we should build a skate park to serve those of us in the community who didn’t participate exclusively in team sports. Fahey championed our message, got us in front of town meeting, and taught us that even daring ideas should be taken seriously.
Fahey is one of the most open-minded and equitable people I’ve ever had the good fortune of crossing paths with. His moral compass always points true north.
When faced with tough decisions in my own life, I joke to myself, “What would Fahey do?” (And if I don’t know, I call him.)
Finally, in 2021, my best friend’s mom sends me a newspaper clipping that says Andover’s town manager, Andrew Flanagan, thinks Fahey’s values don’t align with those of the community and he has been fired after 27 years of enriching lives and creating invaluable experiences for generations of kids.
Flanagan should spend more time around Fahey — maybe see if he’ll take him fishing some time, or simply sit in the back of the van on an AYS excursion.
Because, I can assure Flanagan, he doesn’t understand Bill Fahey, or his values.
Mike Parziale
Hood River, Oregon