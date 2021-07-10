To the editor:
I am writing to speak to Bill Fahey's character, as I am his cousin and I have known him his entire life.
Having followed the stories in the local Andover newspapers and social media posts, I am dumbfounded how the Andover Select Board could have allowed this nonsense initiated by the town manager to proceed unchecked. They do not seem to have asked the tough questions that would have stopped this unjust personal vendetta in its tracks.
Instead, they have allowed Fahey’s good name and reputation to be destroyed by social media hacks.
If I were an Andover resident, I would be at the next town meeting calling for his reinstatement at Andover Youth Services, and for the immediate resignation of the town manager for professional malpractice and malfeasance.
Fahey connects with the young people in Andover because he meets them where they are at, and he has the unique ability to help them grow and discover their true potential. Andover should be celebrating the gift of Bill Fahey and the contributions he has made to make Andover a better place.
Holding the town manager accountable for his unjust pursuit of terminating a local town hero should be the mantra taken up by all who understand what is right.
Truth always beats evil.
Bob Ahern
Mechanicsburg, Pa.