To the editor:
Since 1993, it has cost me many thousands of hours and dollars to defend the safety, value and use of my historic homestead/archaeological site on the commercial/residential zone line in Atkinson.
Built by blacksmith Paul Heald, it sits between Hodges Mill Pond on Island Pond Road, and the dam and granite lined waterway that once powered four mills -- Water Wheel Estates' namesake.
It is illustrated on the book jacket of "Atkinson Then and Now" and is a site on the historical trails Map.
Robert Frost shared poultry breeding with nearby John A. Hall, about whom he wrote, "The Housekeeper" and said, “I never knew a man I liked better.”
Atkinson's ordinances simply require businesses along the buffer zone to maintain an unused strip of land that includes screening trees to protect the value and use of residential homes. But it appears Atkinson's powers-that-be consider compliance with these ordinances optional -- to the benefit of commercial properties.
Screening violations have directly caused the assessed value of my home to be reduced two times (exactly what the ordinances were written to prevent), and then once again due to industrial dioxane dumping that has poisoned wells.
Lack of compliance with and enforcement of its ordinances by town officials has already cost this town two lawsuits, and due to the latest issues, we're headed for a third.
Atkinson is using is taxpayers' dollars to defend itself for violating the will of its taxpayers, not to mention a complete disregard for an historic landmark.
See twitter.com/HealdHouse for more information and photos.
Christine Cornelius
Atkison