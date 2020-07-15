To the editor:
To paraphrase moviedom’s most acerbic cynic, Capt. Renault from the movie “Casablanca,” I am “shocked, shocked” to find that racism is going on in our town.
As reported in The Eagle-Tribune, there are now over 700 followers of student-run Instagram and Twitter accounts chronicling incidents of racist and biased behavior that students have experienced in our middle schools and in our high school. That’s a very telling number.
The disclosure of numerous racist behaviors in our school system is on top of the news from just last month that a lieutenant in our Fire Department became a self-appointed vigilante and stalked and intimidated a young woman of color in our town who was merely taking her mail out of her mailbox.
But sadly, the members of our Select Board must be in hiding under a witness protection program because they have been completely silent regarding that reprehensible behavior by a town official toward that young woman. Our school superintendent, even with a $100,000 a year “director of communications” that he rammed through the budget to shield him from talking to the press, is also hiding from the press on this issue, as the number of student reports of racist incidents in the middle schools and high school pile up.
The students behind these social media accounts are to be applauded for having the courage to call out the racist behaviors they and fellow students have experienced in Andover. It’s courage that our town’s officials lack in calling out the variants of racism that is just as alive and well here in Andover as it is elsewhere.
As in the Hans Christian Anderson story, it’s our town’s students who are unafraid to say that the emperor has no clothes.
Bob Pokress
Andover