To the editor:
Atkinson’s public buildings are currently valued at $15 million and are the town’s most valuable asset. It is critical that our buildings are maintained properly.
The Building Needs Committee, chartered by the selectmen and under the auspices of the Planning Board, hired EMG, a professional consulting firm that provides architectural and engineering solutions. It conducted an existing conditions assessment of our buildings and provided property management recommendations for all aspects of our buildings and grounds.
EMG provided a report on each building and a current to 20-year (year by year) recommendation for anticipated maintenance costs. It estimates that the cost to do maintenance over a 20-year period is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
We need to plan for these costs so we have money set aside for unanticipated issues as they arise. By having money reserved, we can avoid a negative impact on the yearly budget for any particular year.
We need residents to vote “yes” on Warrant Articles 8 and 9 to make this happen.
Warrant Article 8 provides funding for the Building Needs Committee to continue its work, including architectural services, feasibility studies, cost estimating, space studies, surveying, etc.
Warrant Article 9 creates an expendable trust, managed by the selectmen and trustees of the Trust Fund, for the purpose of funding unanticipated major maintenance issues within our town buildings.
I hope your readers will vote “yes” on Articles 8 and 9. Thank you for your support.
Bill Innes, Chairman
Atkinson Building Needs Committee
Atkinson