To the editor:
I am disappointed to read "Derry pulls plug on electric car charging stations."
Hearing that the cost of operating the free chargers has gone from $150 to $600 with no increased use is confusing.
What caused the increase?
People are finally taking climate change seriously. so it’s unfortunate that the wrong message is being sent to your community.
We need chargers, and according to President Joe Biden, new chargers are on the way.
These fast-charging stations that are “pay as you go” are already being installed, but if there is any way the free chargers could stay in service during the transition, it would be very helpful to the users and to your growing community of climate activists.
Jan Kubiac
Hyannis