To the editor:
This past week a "Trump Superstore" popped up at Mike's Red Barn on Main Street. Prior to this eyesore opening in Salem, the polarization of political ideology was blatant and oftentimes unsettling.
"Three-Percenters" American flags were proudly displayed at a Police Lives Matter rally with no one questioning their attendance nor homegrown terrorist roots.
We constantly hear the rev of large trucks speeding throughout our town's streets, exhibiting large Trump flags, throwing up the middle finger or shouting crude remarks from their vehicles to folks passing by.
Furthermore, I've witnessed multiple occasions of folks removing American flags from their houses to display President Donald Trump's campaign flag.
To say that it is terrifying to live here as a minority is an understatement.
The opening of this "store" further perpetuates the hatred and bullying that extreme Trump supporters spew toward those who do not conform to their belief systems nor claim Trump as their leader. This store is of bad taste to the town of Salem.
I understand that this store was established in Salem as a scare tactic towards Democrats running for office and toward folks wanting to support candidates not on the Republican ballot.
We need folks who care about the wellbeing of Salem and folks who will stand up to bullies at the table.
I am unwavering in my commitment to represent Salem and to ensure that our community's wellbeing is first and foremost.
Let's come together and put the people of Salem before politics.
Sara Dillingham
Salem, N.H.