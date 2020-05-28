To the editor:
I heard President Trump talking about how well the China trade deal is coming along the other day. I have no doubt that Trump is using everything at his disposal — including this pandemic, which appears to be a byproduct of Chinese government ineptitude at best, malfeasance at worst — as leverage and that any deal he gets would be better than past U.S.-China trade deals.
But as China continues to crack down on Hong Kong and Taiwan, annexing territories by force and increasing the massive pool of people for whom their government's day-to-day operations represent a material threat to basic human rights, the question should be, "Why have normal trade relations with China at all?"
Not to mention the medical and industrial pollution their wonton disregard for international norms inflicts upon the human race and the planet yearly.
If anything, President Trump should remove the "permanent" normal trade relationship status foolishly granted to China in 2001. China does not meet the basic criteria to be a normal trade partner of our nation unless that criteria has been changed to "has gobs of money" in some closed session of Congress.
The premise upon bestowing that permanent status (also called “most favored nation” in U.S. policy) was that economic activity would cause freedom and classic liberalism to spread in China, but the opposite has occurred.
The richer the Chinese ruling class has become, the more powerfully and broadly oppressive of basic civil liberties that government has become, the more insulated from its own citizens it has grown, peaking today with Putin-style annexations of adjacent territories and Tinanmen Square-style military crackdowns on protesters.
Trump has flaws, as all presidents and politicians do, but his rejection of Beltway status quo inertia is not one of them.
Reset relations with China, make them earn most favored nation status via annual renewal, as was done pre-2001, with human rights and basic climate hygiene reforms required.
Don't relieve that pressure with side trade deals with tyrants.
Nick McNulty
Windham