To the editor:
The communication sent to constituents by the office of Rep. Lori Trahan rationalizing her vote to again impeach the president of the United States on the sole article of "incitement of insurrection" was disgraceful.
Certainly somewhere in the hallowed halls of Congress there exists a dictionary or a copy of the U.S. Code, though both are likely buried under a nearly 6,000 page piece of legislation. Perhaps Trahan or her entourage could unearth them to discover the definition and legal standard for incitement.
As left-leaning George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley, among others, pointed out, the president's Jan. 6 speech does not meet the legal standard for incitement. His words were neither a high crime nor a misdemeanor, therefore they do not meet the Constitution's standard for impeachment.
Setting aside the lack of impeachment hearings, Trahan's message also implies the assumption of facts not in evidence -- that every individual who unlawfully breached the Capitol is a supporter of the president, and that those supporters who did breach the Capitol did so directly because of the president's words.
Both assertions are collapsing as each day passes.
Trahan also does not seem to grasp the purpose and language of the 25th Amendment, nor the reasons for its ratification.
Apparently it is too much to ask for a member of Congress to understand basic civics.
The president has said that he will leave office peacefully. It's over.
he move to bar him from again running for the presidency is punitive, small and wildly ironic given all of the talk from Democrats about disenfranchisement.
Trahan should be reminded that "1984" is not a how-to guide.
Trahan should at least consider what her colleague and my former boss' widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, has suggested -- that elected officials at least think about and consider why there are tens of millions of their countrymen who have lost faith in our institutions and the people who purportedly uphold them.
Trahan's apparent ignorance regarding the Constitution and the U.S. Code is embarrassing. Her vote to again impeach a president upon unconstitutional grounds further damages republican government, and defines the term impeachment down to render it meaningless.
Perhaps the president is not the only elected official who should leave Washington this month.
Matthew May
Haverhill