To the editor:
I am so impressed with how often Tram Nguyen’s name comes up in discussions with friends and acquaintances. There is a strong sense of appreciation for her close ties with our communities, her knowledge of their needs, and her ongoing outreach through her newsletter.
Tram Nguyen has been a champion for our district since she was elected in 2018. A member of a working-class family, Tram has been a champion for working families, especially helping constituents navigate unemployment and other resources during the pandemic.
She also has been a champion for survivors of domestic violence, passing legislation to protect them and help rebuild their lives. And she has been a champion for voting rights, pushing for the new laws that allow us to vote early, or vote by mail. And of course she has been a champion for reproductive rights, fighting for women to have the right to make their own medical decisions about their own bodies.
Tram has also championed dozens of projects in our districts, bringing back state funding for everything from road repair, electric vehicle charging stations, and police and fire services, to our youth centers and senior centers, mental health services, and schools. In two short terms she has brought back millions of our tax dollars back to our district
The 18th Essex District – Andover, North Andover, Boxford and Tewksbury – is thriving under Tram’s advocacy. I will enthusiastically cast my vote to return her to office as a state representative. I hope all of my fellow residents will do the same.
Eileen Reilly
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.