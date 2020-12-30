To the editor:
Even in the midst of a pandemic, which was spread by President Donald Trump politicizing wearing masks, and even under a massive cybersecurity attack by Russia, Trump continues to try to overturn the election.
In a recent White House meeting he asked for input about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's recommendation for Trump to declare martial law, send in the military to states he lost, and rerun the election. Saner heads prevailed and the recommendation was shot down.
It looks like Trump is borrowing from other despots' playbooks.
Russia's undetected cyberattacks of the last six months on our government, including on the Treasury, Commerce and State departments and the National Nuclear Security Administration, showed the weakness in our cybersecurity systems. The attacks also impacted many Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft.
Trump's very close relationship to Russia President Vladimir Putin fostered these attacks by allowing Putin to think the U.S. would not respond. Amazingly, Trump refuses to condemn Russia even after presented with input on Russia's attacks by members of his administration, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr.
Can Trump's relationship with Putin be attributed to Russia having compromising information on Trump?
In recent years Russia has been emboldened to increase military operations around the world. Russia invaded and took control of Crimea, stationed extensive military forces in Syria in support of President Bashar al Assad, and provided special operations troops in Venezuela to support President Nicolas Maduro.
Russia continues to upgrade its ballistic missile systems and its naval, air force and army units.
We need to treat Russia as an adversary, not a friend, and evaluate our deterrence capabilities to combat any potential Russian attacks, including cyberattacks.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry, N.H.