To the editor:
In response to Matthew Mixon’s Sound Off that “involuntary treatment is not going to help anyone who is mentally ill. People who are mentally ill need help and support from their community. They need to be cared for and loved, they don’t need to be imprisoned and tortured with drugs.”
From my limited perspective, I would say It is not wise to paint all mentally ill patients with the same brush stroke. There is no “one size fits all.” Each case is unique and treatment should be based on the type and severity of each individual’s illness.
Mental illness can rob individuals of their ability to make rational decisions and progress to the point where they endanger themselves and others. These most severe cases are said to be rare, but do occur. To suggest that help, support, care and love from their social community is all individuals with these types of mental illness need I believe are the thoughts of someone who means well, but is not aware that some varieties of mental illness are more debilitating and severe than others.
Some require the kind of help that is beyond the abilities of that individual’s social community to provide.
Jeanne R. Walkauskas
Bradford
