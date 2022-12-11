To the editor:

Kudos to you for being open-minded enough to feature Ted Xenakis as The Wednesday Advocate!

In this day and age of only one way of thinking, Ted brings a breath of fresh air to a Very stale and mundane world of “news reporting,” and contrary opinions of what’s “right thinking.”

I am originally from Massachusetts.

I have lived in Aspen/Snowmass, Colorado, for the last 35 years. And I see and know the consequences of stepping out of the box.

I am presently at a Ranch in Northern British Columbia. I am pleasantly surrounded by many expats and Canadian wannabe Americans.

I pass Ted’s commentary to others and by doing that the name of The Eagle-Tribune, as well.

Keep up the good work: Freedom of the press is essential to freedom in general.

My hat is off to you.

John A. Iuele

Snowmass, Colorado

