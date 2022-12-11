North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.