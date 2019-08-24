To the editor:
In 1807, on a small dusty road in Haverhill that now bears his name, Whittier Road, a locally born son was destined to become a master craftsman of the English language. Encouraged by his sister and publicist William Lloyd Garrison, John Greenleaf Whittier gained experience in journalism, ultimately, leading to fame and admiration.
A literary luminary, he was known as one of the Fireside Poets. Yet, in addition, as an abolitionist and humanitarian, he fought against inequality and injustice with enthusiasm and passion.
Nearly 150 years later, at the opposite end of that same road, another award winning local son would achieve fame. Born in Haverhill, and living on Whittier Road, Russ Conway would share the same dedication to journalism and bring his enthusiasm and passion to the area he loved - sports.
Like Whittier, for Conway, Boston would become his second hometown, and his career would become linked to it and the apple of his eye, the Boston Bruins.
And, yet again, like Whittiner, he was a humanitarian who stood against inequity. This stand brought him a greater gift — respect.
While much will be written about his accomplishments, this article is a remembrance of a dear friend. My home was and is on Corliss Hill Road, the only road off Whittier Road. Being from adjoining roads, we attended the same public schools, and as neighbors, our families knew each other well.
Several memories of Russ’s early dedication still remain. The first connection he had to the news business came as our paperboy (remember them?).
Though our house and the Lesiczkas’ farmhouse were then the last homes on Corliss Hill, he was unflinching in his determination to make sure we received our paper daily. In any weather, he would pump his bike or walk up our steep hill to deliver our paper.
In middle school, he was proud to wear the white belt and silver badge as the “patrol boy” on our bus. He took the responsibility of keeping us safe and in-line seriously, all the while regaling the driver with details of the Bruins last game or season to date and his hockey knowledge in general from the moment he got on the bus.
Looking back, it was as if the destiny of the Bruins and Russ were to be forever linked.
After high school graduation in 1967, he entered Northeastern University, studied journalism and worked for The Lawrence Eagle-Tribune. His awards are known and the respect he received is history.
As our lives diverted, as they so often do, we kept in touch and met at high school reunions and occasionally by chance.
Russ seldom missed a reunion, and his stories of hockey and his other passion, racing, never stopped holding our attention and awe of his spellbinding life.
As we grow older and our circle of dear, cherished friends becomes ever smaller, we must take joy and solace in the fact they all were part of our lives and those left held closer.
To “my” dear, dear friend, classmate, paperboy and bus guardian from Whittier Road whom I was honored to know, you will always be remembered and missed.
Leslie J. Byra Salach
Haverhill
Haverhill High Class of 1967