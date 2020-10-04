To the editor:
I’m running for state representative from Derry because I love this town. I will fight for Derry taxpayers, Derry schools, Derry small businesses and those who want a leg up and not a hand-out.
Ever since the 2008 recession, the state has decreased the amount of meals and rooms tax revenues it shares with towns, and it has stopped sharing business tax revenues altogether.
In addition, it stopped paying its share of the pension plans for firefighters, police and teachers. When this happens, it is property taxpayers who have to make up the difference.
I’m a property taxpayer in Derry, and I’m tired of being taken advantage of.
Efforts have been underway for several years to build a solar farm on the old landfill in Derry, which would cover the electricity costs for the town and the schools and save Derry taxpayers over $1 million per year, not to mention clean our air.
Unfortunately bipartisan legislation that would open the door to this project has been vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu for the past two years.
I’m asking you to stand with me to put a stop to property taxpayers being the revenue source of last resort. Also, I hope your readers will vote for my fellow Derry Democratic candidates running for state representative and for Josh Bourdon for state Senate.
Together we can turn this around.
Mary Till
Derry