To the editor:
I’ve been a die-hard liberal and registered Democrat all my life. I’ve called child detention centers at the southern boarder “concentration camps” well before Rep. Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez made it popular, and I feel Immigration and Customs Enforcement is resembling an “merican Gestapo of sorts.
But Haverhill is at a critical point. Gangs, drugs and gun violence are here, and despite early warnings over the years, Mayor James Fiorentini has not taken timely steps to address them. Couple that with overseeing the recent mismanagement of school redistricting and a new busing company, which has made an unacceptable problem much worse.
But there is hope. Dan Trocki shows he understands the problems facing this city and has the solutions/urgency with which to address them.
We need big investments in our police and schools — not just money but investments in acquiring and retention of talent.
We need to tackle problems with proven, innovative ways such as community policing.
But, overall, we need a mayor who is proactive and forward thinking to address problems before they become disasters.
I support Haverhill becoming a sanctuary city. However, a government’s ultimate responsibility is to protect its citizens.
In the event of loss of cabin pressure, why are you instructed to place the mask on yourself before assisting a child? Because you can’t help others if you are passed out yourself.
The bottom line: If we can’t provide for our citizens, we can’t help others, and we’ll all find ourselves in a failed state.
Jackson Brown
Haverhill