To the editor:
President Barack Obama in 2010 on a trip to the Far East stopped in China and spoke about the need to strike a better trade balance between American and Chinese goods. This imbalance has always been in favor of communist China, and unfortunately little changed. Cheaper goods flood the American market.
The Trump administration points out correctly that American industries have paid a very high price — in lost jobs and companies going bankrupt.
Trade with China is out of balance by hundreds of billions of dollars — not including outright gifts made by other administrators to the Chinese. Under the Trump administration this has stopped.
China is proactive on the world stage, buying commodities such as diamonds, wheat and metals, then exporting millions of items — such as toys, solar paneling, industrial supplies, shoes, computers, etc. — to America. Thus China is able to gain an even bigger share of the world’s wealth.
Until China increases the value of the Yen, now undervalued against the American dollar, we need to take steps to level this playing field.
China now poses the biggest threat to democracy this century.
President Trump points out, with tax reform and lower interest rates, we are going to start to bring down our national deficit, then will pay our country’s debts.
American companies are now competing amid a trade war with China. As a result, many companies are leaving China and going elsewhere to continue to compete against China.
In the meantime, Americans have the lowest unemployment in decades — with higher pay.
Ed Brooks
Salem, N.H.