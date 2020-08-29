To the editor:
While millions of Americans rely on the Affordable Care Act for quality health care, President Donald Trump and his allies in the U.S. Senate have repeatedly tried to repeal the act and eliminate protections for those living with pre-existing conditions like diabetes and asthma.
If they win this November, there will be nothing stopping them from trying again.
If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, more than 100,000 Granite Staters would lose their health care, and Trump’s preferred Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Corky Messner, has fully endorsed Trump’s efforts to gut the health care law. He has even thrown his support behind the administration’s lawsuit to strike down the Affordable Care Act.
His solution for those without health insurance is to just go to the emergency room if they really need to see a doctor. It’s obvious that Messner has never had to worry about how to pay for that emergency room visit, which often costs thousands of dollars. Like Trump, he’s a millionaire with cash to burn, and he doesn’t know what it’s like to forgo treatment for fear of the medical bill that comes in the mail after.
Health care is on the ballot this fall. If Messner is elected, he’ll do exactly what Trump wants him to do: repeal the Affordable Care Act without any credible plan for making sure every American has access to health care they can afford, even during a public health crisis.
Elizabeth Nelson
Derry