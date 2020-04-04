To the editor:
So, letter writer Bob Pokress does not like the idea of columnist Jay Ambrose defending the current president’s actions?
The president is far from "Mr. Wonderful.” So what? If he doesn’t like him, he should vote against him. The United States has a great system for removing the current president: Get up off the couch and go campaign against him.
Ambrose calls it as he sees it — the same as Pokress. So, what's the beef?
To correct a few thoughts:
Did Pokress expect this president to foresee in 2016 that in January 2020 there would be a pandemic? He might subscribe to Stat.com, where he would have found an interview with a representative of the World Health Organization stating clearly that there was no way anyone could have stopped this virus.
No matter what the president did, or wanted to do, there was nothing he could have done to to prevent it.
Now, if Pokress wants to pick on the president for TV time, or his tweeting, be my guest. He may dislike the president. Fine, vote against him. But what's good enough for Pokress, has to be good enough for Ambrose.
I may not like the president, I did not vote for him. But we’re talking about a pandemic. He is no superman. We probably can all agree on that point.
But I don't see any other world leader with better odds of fighting this.
Blaming him for this runaway health menace sounds a lot more like political hype than scientific fact.
Cort Posluszny
Lawrence