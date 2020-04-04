To the editor:
This is to fact-check the April 3 letter written by Michael Veves.
President Donald Trump did not call the coronavirus pandemic a hoax. He did call the Democratic response to it a hoax.
In fact, he instituted the travel ban on China in late January and was criticized by several Democrats, including Joe Biden, calling him racist, etc.
Also in late January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged people in San Francisco to get out, gather together and have fun.
The president said his “goal” was to reopen the country by Easter, but after listening to his advisers, he is now hoping to open up at the end of April.
As to the Democratic response to the stimulus package, they held it up for a week in order to insert their far-left agendas — nothing to do with the crisis.
Richard DeLuca
Plaistow