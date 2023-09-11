To the editor:
First, it is not illegal to dispute an election — either by Stacy Abrams or by Donald Trump — as long as it is through the standard legal processes. But Trump attempted to extort the Georgia Secretary of State to create votes out of thin air, tried to submit fake electors, and bullied the vice president to reject the real ones. Then, he incited an insurrection on live television.
Second, while strictly speaking, a person is legally innocent until proven guilty, that is just a technicality in Trump’s case. He committed his many crimes in the full light of day for all to see before, during, and after he was president. The record is clear and obvious and he should have been indicted back in 2021, right after Senate Republicans cynically refused to convict him of his impeachment.
Third, no one is “crucifying, denigrating, nor demonizing” the lawyers who represent Trump. They just keep getting sucked into aiding and abetting his crimes. It’s a mystery to me why any work for him anyway since he has a history of not paying them.
Also, it is Trump’s supporters who harass, attack, and make death threats against honest elections officials just trying to do their jobs.
Finally, he declared his campaign for reelection in February of 2021 because he thought it would insulate him from prosecution. Fortunately for the sake of our democracy, it isn’t working.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
