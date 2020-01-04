To the editor:
Having been a former union Democrat under President Jimmy Carter, and seeing and living under his failed policies, it was a pleasant relief to see a man like Ronald Reagan inspire millions of Democrats, including union members, who joined him and voted out Carter some 40 years ago.
Unemployment and inflation were out of control. Debt was growing out of hand. So was the federal workforce — expanded by 100,000 workers. Left-wing liberals love to grow a bigger government and taxes.
From 2008 through 2016, Democrats lost the confidence of the people in private enterprise. Business had to cut jobs because of Obamacare costs, to stay afloat. The American middle-class workforce had to leave its jobs or was required to work two jobs to make ends meet. All the while, welfare rolls grew.
Democrat-leftist lawmakers foster the need for government handouts, to keep people dependent on the federal government, creating a socialistic, European-style society. Increasing this is unsustainable.
If not not corrected, this would eventually destroy the Medicare and Social Security programs we have now.
Socialism only works for its political puppet masters.
Thus, President Trump’s tax cut and hourly wage increases have worked. Now, there’s more employment, and less welfare or food stamps are needed. With the greatest number of people in America working in over 60 years, all boats are lifting.
We have a healthy, sane president who understands private business opportunities for all. He believes in a free enterprise system and believes in individual rights, freedoms protected by the Bill of Rights.
He has demonstrated his commitment to this.
Ed Brooks
Salem, N.H.