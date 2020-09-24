To the editor:
I am originally from the New York and New Jersey area. When I first heard Donald Trump was running for president, I thought it was humorous. I knew he was bombastic and brash.
At one of the first debates, I heard 14 candidates repeat the same thing about defunding Planned Parenthood. Then I heard (yes, I listened to his real words in context) "I think we should only defund abortions there because women need the services provided by them."
Wow, that's very thoughtful. In fact, I had never considered that myself.
Then I began listening to other things he said, and they were what virtually everyone I talk with was saying. I was in retail sales, so I had quite a bit of contact.
No one wanted NAFTA or wholesale job losses. No one wanted endless stupid wars, or giving our money blindly to corrupt unappreciative governments around the world. I liked it. I was tired of the media and incredibly ignorant celebrities defaming anyone who was a conservative without any pushback or defense of our country's core values.
Now we have a fighter who isn't afraid to do what he says and back it up. I have seen 14 presidents in my lifetime. None have kept any, any promises. This man has kept them all.
And they're working -- the wall, criminal justice reform, pulling out of wars, not giving our money away around the world, peace treaties using our financial power with trade deals and tariffs, and "bullying" these dictators and communists with threats of monetary penalties instead of sending young men to die.
Is he racist? He won an award from the Nation; Ethnic Coalition of Organizations and had Hershel Walker take his kids camping.
Is he a homophobe? He promotes the phenomenal Rick Grenell as Director of National Intelligence.
Is he a misogynist? Everywhere you look there are women in positions of power,
He's lowered taxes -- don't believe the lies -- for all Americans. I have pointed it out to my co-workers, where it's at work on their paychecks.
There's one question that Joe Biden won't be able to answer: What have you done in 47 years in politics besides get rich?
There's a landslide coming -- four more years of winning -- followed by eight years of Donald Trump Jr.
Tom Guarino
Sandown, N.H.