Several recent postings extolling President Donald Trump's love of America have led me to consider whether it's true. My initial reaction was skeptical, but maybe they're right.
Let us count the ways that Trump loves America. He loves not paying taxes, being "above the law" (another great thing about the U.S.), slandering American heroes who dare challenge his illegal activities, grabbing women by their genitals (and they let him) … I could go on, but the format is limited.
I never understood why the people who voted for Trump never seem to get wise to him, but I think I've figured it out. Trump's base are those people from that old saying, "you can fool some of the people, all of the time.”
Think of his promises versus performance: He'll release his taxes, check. He'll be too busy working to play golf, check. He'll build a nonsensical wall, check. He’ll hire only the best people, please.
When he was elected, people hoped Trump would rise to the challenge of his position. Unfortunately he has dragged down the office to his low level as he destroys everything America stands for.
A recent writer said he didn't want to live in the "Socialist States of America.” I don't want to live in the “Fascist States of America.”
Trump has used his position to enrich himself and his corporate friends at the expense of our people and our resources. The question is, will we continue to let him?
Leonard Gallivan
Methuen