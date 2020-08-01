To the editor:
The president played chicken with a pandemic. and the people he had sworn to protect have suffered for it.
COVID-19 is unstoppable. You can debate whether China delayed acknowledging the emergence of this virus and how much that made it worse. That is all supposition and does not help our present situation. It is a distraction from the reality that people are dying.
What is fact is that this president of the United States played politics, told us bald-faced lies about the pandemic and the havoc it could cause. He claimed it was a plot by the Democrats to hurt his presidency. At no time was that true, nor could it ever be so.
Alternative facts seem to be the sole domain of President Donald Trump.
At every step of the pandemic, Trump had world-class, leading experts at his command. If his excuse is that he didn’t know, then shame on him.
I don’t believe that it was simply incompetence. His repeated actions and inaction demonstrate that he felt threatened politically by what he didn’t understand.
That appraisal may seem charitable to some, so let me add that although the pandemic did pose a threat to the economy, the stock market and to his popularity, that was no reason to neglect his sworn duty to protect the entire populace of the United States — not just citizens of Republican states but every person.
He failed to perform the job, and for that reason the American people need to say, “You’re fired.”
Marc Klein
North Andover