To the editor:
Last Wednesday, I attended “Salute to Service” in Merrimack, N.H. The event was attended by Women for Trump supporters and featured Lynne Blankenbeker, an advisory board member for Women for Trump.
This was not my first Women for Trump event, as I was a co-chair for the group during the 2015-16 election cycle. I am impressed by what I continue to learn, especially by the simple fact the president’s campaign is focused on reconnecting and connecting with voters more than a year before the election.
There are over 105,000 veterans who live in New Hampshire, and over 40% are enrolled in the VA Health Cares system, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
President Trump has made supporting our troops and veterans a top priority by ensuring they receive the quality health care they deserve. It is a great privilege to watch President Trump go forward and break new ground to ensure our veterans get the best health care possible.
Just last summer, the president signed the MISSION Act into law. This legislation improves in-network and out-of-network care by giving veterans more choice when it comes to their health care.
President Trump also signed the Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, which makes the VA one of the most accountable agencies in the federal government.
I am proud to support and join the Women for Trump coalition and share the good work of our commander-in-chief.
I proudly support the president and our first lady in their endeavor.
Paula Johnson
Nashua