To the editor:
President Donald Trump keeps reminding us that he is super-smart and has done so much for the country. Surprisingly. many Americans believe him.
I think President Trump has many ill-informed citizens hoodwinked. That is why I appreciated John Mosto’s recent, factual letter, “Consider full context of Trump’s economic gains.” He explains how: 1.) Trump’s tax bill favors the very rich over we ordinary (not so rich) Americans; 2.) How his deregulation increases corporations’ profits by giving them great latitude to release toxins into our environment, adversely impacting the general public’s health and raising medical costs; and 3.) How his manipulation of the Federal Reserve system again benefits himself and his wealthy constituency and not average citizens.
The income gap between rich and poor continues to widen. The rich are getting richer, and the poor poorer. The income status of the middle class has not improved at all.
Most sadly, President Trump has failed to bring us together. In fact, I believe he is entirely the cause of the present great divide. It seems that creating conflict and division is his modus operandi.
Yet, many of my fellow Americans think Trump is great and indeed has made America great again. Some, most amazingly, even think he was sent by God to put us on the right path.
I think he is an extraordinary showman overly concerned with his own self-aggrandizement. So does conservative writer George F. Will, who said so in a column published in The Eagle-Tribune about a year ago (Jan. 20, 2019) titled, “Trump is an almost inexpressibly sad specimen.” He described Trump’s “childlike ignorance — preserved by a lifetime of single-minded self-promotion.”
We need liberty and justice, both social and economic, for all and not for a select few. That democratic pathway is, unfortunately, not on the Trump agenda.
For the sake of our domestic tranquility, we do not need a president for another four years who is an incorrigible liar wallowing in his own egomania.
Richard McCarthy
Lawrence