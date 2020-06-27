To the editor:
President Donald Trump’s rally at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa last Saturday night represented the opening salvo in his attempt to keep the presidency this Nov. 3. But for his side, anyway, it left a lot to be desired.
Trump’s cluelessness on every level regarding his campaign, the lurking-in-the-wings coronavirus and his absolute lack of empathy or caring for the American people, including the rabid members of his flock who did show up, was on constant display throughout the evening.
Even the 450 new Oklahoma COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 125 more on Friday, and the pleas of local health officials to postpone the event, went predictably unheeded.
The only good news is that with over a million tickets sold for the event (according to Trump anyway), the arena wound up hosting around 12,000 bold and mostly mask-less fans.
For no mandatory mask wearing was instituted for the event, despite the obvious virus danger given the proximity of attendees. Nor did the event have distancing rules.
This is because on Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump’s wishes on both counts, making it easier for his fans of an overwhelmingly red state to risk their lives and possibly cause still another virus spike, in order to listen to more of his lowbrow insults and outright lies. As usual, he was shouting the kind of rhetoric that his followers have come to know and love.
He railed against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, calling his intellect and even competency into question. He claims Biden never even knows what state he happens to be in.
Trump then lied about a supposed apology that Biden made in May for criticizing Trump’s travel restrictions from China, when in fact Biden approved of Trump’s restrictions from the start.
He called Democrats in general, but New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in particular, “stone-cold crazy.” He told a made-up story that had a hypothetical woman sleeping in her bed accosted by a “bad hombre,” and he amazingly complained that the heightened number of new COVID-19 cases is because the nation is testing too many people.
This is exactly the level of discourse that got him elected in 2016. He is exactly the type of person his flock wants in office, even as he drags America deeper into the self-made perdition.
And, naturally, he made no mention of the race nightmare the United States is gripped with currently, as our system of “justice” is held out starkly for the world to see.
As wth most of the other red states that ramped up businesses in the past few weeks, far earlier than all the ignored scientific experts desired, we’ll now be watching Oklahoma in the next 14 days with trepidation. Let’s hope Trump’s ego and refusal to make an adult decision about scheduling the rally won’t leave us with an ugly story to tell very soon.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.