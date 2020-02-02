To the editor:
“Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman” was the theme for this year’s great March For Life in Washington D.C., on Jan. 24.
In its simplicity, this theme covers all bases. Abortion hurts women - and for most, it ushers in a lifetime of secret guilt, pain and remorse.
What these young mothers need most is truth and support. Born and unborn children have incredible worth and potential, so we ought to tirelessly prepare ourselves to defend them.
This year’s March For Life was historic. President Trump came in person to address our marchers – a first. His passion and commitment to our cause and to all unborn human beings made this year’s march very special. Trump is the “most pro-life president” ever.
We are in a battle for hearts and minds. Fifty-two local residents were on our trip to witness against abortion - the unspeakable attack on the basic human rights of defenseless babies in the womb.
Particularly amazing to me was the huge number of young people who overwhelmingly responded with dedication and passion, and with a loud cry to end abortion.
This March For Life 2020 was one that I will never forget.
Theresa Gorey
Andover