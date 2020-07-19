To the editor:
If you are having a difficult time trying to understand President Donald Trump’s plan for reopening schools safely, it is completely understandable because there is no plan.
Some of the dozens of issues include socially distancing students, or what to do when students need to crowd corridors between classes. Will more teachers be needed for smaller classes? How do we to protect older teachers?
Will contact tracers be available if infection is found? Will staggered starting times be needed?
Here are some suggestions for Trump. First, don’t disparage America’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, preventing him from addressing the American people. Second, don’t threaten states with withholding federal aid; actually, more aid to school districts is needed quickly. And, third, stop having political spokespeople who frankly don’t know what they are doing address complex medical issues concerning the coronavirus.
Next, he should start exhibiting leadership. Trump should be modeling appropriate behavior
such as wearing a mask in public, reminding the public that this virus is dangerous and not just a flu.
She should use the power of the government to ensure rapid, accurate testing, as well as sufficient person protective equipment for doctors and nurses.
He may want to give Vice President Biden a call if he needs help with the leadership question.
Finally, he must recognize the death of 137,000 Americans is a tragedy, not his poll numbers.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.