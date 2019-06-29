To the editor:
It is nothing new for Americans to be divided on issues of their time. PAndrew Jackson's supporters were reviled. Abraham “Dictator" Lincoln was hated so much, a southener killed him.
The Know Nothing Party of the 1850s hated Catholics. Irish immigrants were detested by the Protestant establishment as drunkards and slobs.
The Chinese faced unspeakable hostility in the 1880s culminating in the Chinese Exclusion Act: they were taking jobs from “real” Americans. Warren Harding and his supporters fueled flames against immigrants. The Nazis persecuted the Jews.
Does any of this sound familiar? "They (Mexicans) are all rapists and drug dealers," says Donald Trump. But, what makes today and the divide between Americans seem so much more virulent?
Lyndon Johnson never suggested Barry Goldwater was unpatriotic and deserved jail time. Ronald Reagan got along well with Tip O'Neill. Can you imagine Reagan calling O'Neill the sorts of names we hear Trump call people? Can anyone imagine Barack Obama saying, "I could shoot someone and they would still vote for me?"
Trump appeals to the basest level of our instincts: anger, hostility, fear, confusion, anxiety. But the next day we hear him saying, "The Republican Party is the party of health care"? One moment he says he will speak to the Iranian leaders, the next day he is sending a massive military build-up outside their shores — anxiety, fear, confusion.
There have always been “Trumps” on the American landscape. What's new is the degree of enjoyment he seems to have in name-calling, which is a favorite tactic of schoolyard bullies.
Trump may be affected with Munchausen Syndrome, a disorder characterized by compulsive lying about one's health. The name is now often used to describe people with a compulsiveness to lie.
His supporters appear to revel in watching Trump lie, bully and spread hateful rhetoric. This may not be really new either. But the degree to which it is done is very new. Trump lies almost daily — some small, some big. His supporters cheer him on. They cannot get enough. We have every reason to be fearful of such people.
Lies destabilize a democracy. They make us distrust our already overburdened leaders. We are less likely to believe anything when we keep hearing the drumbeat that everything we hear is “fake.”
Why believe anything or anyone anymore?
The irony of the age is that Trump has the support of so-called evangelical Christians (Mike Pence, Mike Huckabee); white supremacist sympathizers in the White House (Stephen Miller); media racists (Rush Limbaugh); American Nazis and misogynists like the Proud Boys of America.
Videos are proudly displayed with American Nazis saluting “Hail Trump" — only for us to hear it's “fake.”
We need more than prayer to save America. We need a complete transformation of how we approach division and attitudes toward people with whom we disagree.
Kim Casey
Haverhill