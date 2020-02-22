To the editor:
I have been working on state and county budgets for over two decades. One handy rule I use in analyzing why the money is in the budget is to “follow the money.” This leads one to find out thy why something is included. Who benefits? Where does the money come from? What are the effects of the expenditure?
I try to use this reasoning as I watch what is happening in our national government.
President Donald Trump was certainly a different candidate. He was the first one I can remember who said, “I can pay for my own campaign.” What was the effect? In all previous campaigns, millions of dollars were raised, with hosts of big contributors. I am sure these big contributors expect something in return.
President Barack Obama had a war against oil, stopped the XL pipeline, prohibited drilling in many places and then sent drilling out of the Gulf of Mexico after an explosion. The result was higher prices for oil, gas and coal. Dealers in those commodities could then boost prices and increase profits.
Obama, for his part, leaves office a millionaire.
So, if Trump reverses those policies, more fuel is available, prices go down, along with profits. Who wins? As energy is the lifeblood of our economy, savings are widespread, and all of us gain. That’s just the most obvious example of influences that help the economy in general.
Trump’s not being beholden to any big influences is likely the reason for his being attacked so constantly. He gives no favors to big media, no flavors to foreigners trying to get special treatment, not favors to big tech. What wonders we have when we let the market function as it was designed.
It goes to show how much we’ve had interference in the past, not just from presidents but from members of Congress. It leads me to wonder if Mexico and Canada were influencing House members to sit on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal for a year.
With the billions that China is losing by stopping its unfair trade practices, how much would they give Democrats to try to overthrow Trump? Most of us would know it was a fools game, but it would be less clearly understood by our enemies who overthrow governments often.
As I watch the Democrats campaign for president, I am struck by the same thought: Why are they trying to destroy our culture? They are out for war on free speech and gun ownership. They want to make people more dependent with false promises of free tuition, loan forgiveness, free medical care. Haven’t we learned our lesson from the false promises of Obamacare?
I thank President Trump for showing us how great our country can be when we embrace freedom and let capitalism be less encumbered. China, Russia and Iran are all upset that their people are rioting for more freedom. Rulers of those countries would love to see us less free. Is it possible they are funding the Democrats?
Rep. Kenneth L. Weyler
Kingston