To the editor:
President Donald Trump's acolytes, such as columnist Jay Ambrose and the many writers to this newspaper, blatantly twist facts and attempt to change history to validate their support for him, always minimizing his missteps while amplifying those of Democrats.
Trump did allow the Pandemic Response Team to be disbanded in 2018 as "unnecessary" because we'd never have another one after the last four. He has repeatedly attempted to slash the Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health budgets. He (with congressional Republicans) has worked ceaselessly to take affordable health insurance away from tens of millions of low-wage workers, who are the most harmed by this economic shutdown, by repealing the Affordable Care Act that would pay for their care if they get sick.
This is all on the record.
Trump initially denied the coronavirus epidemic as a "Democratic hoax," minimizing its significance for a month before finally being jolted into taking any action at all, and then continuing to drag his feet.
He lies and slings misinformation daily at his press conferences, which then needs to be corrected by the doctors.
He plays petty politics by withholding desperately needed supplies from states with governors who criticize him while giving it to those with ones who praise him.
Indeed, he has left states to compete with each other and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for supplies, saying, "I'm not responsible."
Again, this can all be verified by playing back his own words.
Republicans' latest talking point is that he was distracted by the impeachment proceedings. Nonsense. His acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate was a forgone conclusion, and he took plenty of time for campaign rallies and playing golf.
Also, as any person with a job knows, it's a poor executive who can't focus on more than one issue at a time.
Next, Senate Republicans wanted to just throw unrestricted money at the giant corporations and give minimal benefits to displaced workers and small businesses in their bailout package. It was Democrats who held out for controls on what corporations could do with their bailouts (which Trump immediately said he would ignore) and for resources that would actually benefit ordinary Americans.
This is amply documented too.
Finally, perhaps the Republicans’ bogywoman, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, might have overreached in trying to add infrastructure projects to the relief bill, but they are seriously needed.
Plus, almost 300 bills to benefit ordinary citizens and the environment passed by the House this year have unceremoniously died upon reaching Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk. One can't blame her for trying.
Republicans routinely slip pet provisions into must-pass legislation all the time.
You cannot negate facts in the public record just because it contradicts your bias.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen