To the editor:
I would like all of the supporters of President Trump to remember this: This man has more people behind him now than he did in 2016.
He has been treated poorly by Democrats every single minute of every day. And, still he carries on.
He has put Americans back to work. Our coal miners and steel workers have money to put food on the table for their families. Our veterans have choice now in health care and don't wait months, possibly dying, to be seen by a doctor.
His tax break has helped all. You see this every day. If you go out to eat, restaurants are full of families. People are shopping, buying food and clothes for their kids. They can buy the extras that make their children happy such as ice cream or a movie.
The blue collar worker can now stop for a six pack of beer on a Friday to enjoy with the pizza he picks up for his family. Our police feel respected by the president. He has their six. These are just some of the things, but most importantly, he loves us and this great country called America. We have respect again in the world.
The Democrats will not beat him or us, no matter how many lies they tell or what they try to do. They have done nothing for this country, you or me, in the almost last four years. Nothing.
They want open borders and people sleeping in the streets of once beautiful cities. They want our guns but care nothing for the daily murders in a city like Chicago where those guns come are bought and sold on the black market.
They had the whole month of August off and are now ready to leave again for a recess. How tired they must be from doing nothing for the American people.
Remember this, we are many. We don't always say who we are because we don't want your thugs punching us in the face, or taunting us when out with friends and family. But we are strong, as strong as our president.
You will not beat him or us. You will see more of us, and you will be amazed.
You don't know how to win, only how to cheat.
Jeri Levasseur
Haverhill