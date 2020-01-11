To the editor:
The drone assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, ordered unilaterally with no notification of Congress and unsanctioned by American military professionals, was just another in a long line of disastrous decisions by a loose cannon simpleton who remains a continuous dislocation of narrative as the “leader of the free world.”
Unfortunately, this being an international-level event with wide-ranging ramifications for thousands of American soldiers , ambassadors and other operatives working overseas, there is no telling how disastrous this act will turn out in terms of Iran’s expected retaliation.
Some history is in order here. Back in 2017, one of the first of newly elected President Donald Trump’s ugly, America-negating decisions in his designs of destroying all-things President Obama was to pull out of the 2015 nuclear arms pact, the Iran Nuclear Agreement.
Our former president, a man who the United States as well as the whole world surely misses currently, had brokered the treaty with Iran, which was also signed by leaders of Russia, France, China and the United Kingdom.
But the real linchpin was preventing Iran from continuing their nuclear enrichment in such a volatile area, and by all accounts the nation was living up to its end of the deal as recently as two years ago — until Trump scuttled it on May 8 of that year.
So, instead of making the Arab region safer, Trump has succeeded in igniting a tinderbox that many fear will have far-reaching consequences.
After Soleimani’s assassination, the U.S. embassies immediately ordered Americans in Iran, Iraq and the surrounding Arab nations to vacate, obviously after-the-fact as there was no prior warning for these now-endangered people of what Trump was planning.
Our armed forces stationed throughout the Arab world have been placed on high alert and to be prepared for anything, and 3,500 soldiers were deployed to join the 55,000 that were already stationed in the Middle East, with undoubtedly many more planned as needed.
In Washington, fevered meetings between Republican and Democratic senators and congressmen emphasized the “unknowableness” of what could happen. One unnamed chief staff person’s quote may turn out to be a prescient one: “There is no indication that there is going to be a de-escalation in the near future. The only question is how bad the retaliation is going to be, and where is it going to hit”.
Nobody is claiming that the actual elimination of Soleimani is a bad thing, especially pertaining to America’s interests in the region. Trump had already exacerbated tensions, as he fully meant to, by ending the nuclear treaty, just another deed that his minions applauded at the time.
But the deadly White House action was especially due to Soleimani’s responsibility for the organization and funding for all the Shi’ite insurgencies currently raging in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. He also ordered the Dec. 27 rocket attack in Iraq that killed an American contractor and wounded four others.
It was the illegal nature of Trump’s action, both by not notifying our own government beforehand and in violating international law, that has pushed his administration into the global crosshairs, another one of those “problematic” actions that his supporters will justify wholeheartedly, unless the same deed was reversed on America by one of our enemies.
The president’s claim that he took action “to stop a war” is just another one of his over 15,000 domestic and international-scope falsehoods during his three years in office.
Iran promised retaliation against the United States, and with the tremendous popularity that Soleimani enjoyed throughout the region with citizens in his hateful corner, they’ll undoubtedly have plenty of help from their allies.
Trump has fomented his typical adversarial approach against Iran since Day One of his presidency, and his surreptitious killing has simply upped the ante. How high we still don’t know.
But it’s looking more and more like Trump might get his war.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.