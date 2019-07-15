To the editor:
George Will is right. President Donald Trump’s exists because we have had a dysfunctional government (and criminal discoveries of the last administration) for 40 years.
And violations of the law? Well, every person entering this country illegally represents a violation of law, which is not only being ignored but encouraged.
Listening to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling illegal immigrants how to hide from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is sickening!
So Trump has the confidence, the ego and the love of his country, and he says he will fix it? That’s what we’re counting on.
That’s why we voted for him.
M.T. Mazzarella
Andover