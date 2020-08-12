To the editor:
Once again it seems that Dick Hodges from Groveland, with his long list of statistics on death rates in the United States, most likely doesn't wear a mask or suggests that masks or not necessary.
On top of the deaths already counted in this country due to the coronavirus, possibly 300,000 more could be added by December. This would be in addition to all the percentages Hodges presents.
Does he wear a mask when out? I suspect he must since most places have caught on despite the monstrous behavior by the present occupant of the White House.
To suggest that both parties want to destroy the economy is not based on fact, e.g. the GOP needs the economy revived in order to achieve a modicum of support in November. And, if you are a Democrat, you know it's hogwash.
President Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to get things back to normal, which won't happen for a long time due to his inaction on the coronavirus.
Trump is dangerous and incompetent and cares not a whit for his base or about any of the deaths that can be directly attributed to his inaction since January.
He says "there are enough tests for everyone,” or "it is what it is,” or "it will magically disappear,” or "it's only one person coming in from China." The silly quotes could go on endlessly.
My hope is that Joe Biden uses it all against this bully, who spends more time on the links then addressing the problems in this country.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac