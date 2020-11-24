To the editor:
His claims to the contrary, President Donald Trump knows he has lost the election and will soon become a private citizen.
And, like a 2-year-old throwing a tantrum when he doesn't get his way, he is doing everything he can to burn down the country and hobble the incoming Biden administration on his way out.
First, his head of the General Services Administration stalled on freeing the resources and giving access to the briefings that Joe Biden's transition team needs to get them up to speed upon taking office.
Meanwhile he is rushing to do as much damage to the government and environment as he can before being marched out of the White House.
This includes firing competent administration and agency officials, replacing them with unqualified lackeys who will implement whatever dangerous policy he proposes. This includes experienced defense and intelligence officials, scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the head of cybersecurity.
This will greatly weaken our ability to anticipate and prevent potential threats. It is diabolical and petty.
He's also removing civil service protections for mid-level managers in government departments so they can be replaced with political hacks instead of merit-based appointments. It's cynically timed to take effect the day before Biden's inauguration.
He's continuing to blast through nature preserves and Native American burial grounds in Arizona to clear the way for a border wall that will never be completed -- destruction for its own sake.
He's racing to sell oil drilling leases in the Alaska National Wildlife Preserve before the end of his term, so that Biden will be stuck with them.
And, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has resumed his dismantling of the postal service.
Finally, Trump is talking about forming a media company to peddle his lies, heckle Biden full time and keep himself in the spotlight.
Hopefully, the legitimate media will ignore this and keep their eyes on the real news that matters to our lives.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen