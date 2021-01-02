To the editor:
In 2016 we elected a president who said many things, accomplished many things and tried to accomplish a great many other things, as have all presidents before him and who will come after him.
While party affiliation is important, when it comes to sitting in the Oval Office you can toss affiliation out the back door. The person in office represents 330 million Americans.
In his case, the incumbent president faced a backlash so un-American as to try to impeach.
Any president is human. There is an "ouch level" that each human has; unfortunately the current president has a very low one and finds it necessary to defend himself at every juncture.
Advisers have no doubt suggested he dismiss criticism. He is not someone who takes criticism well, to put it mildly.
But what of the other parties? Was it necessary to disparage a sitting American president to the extent of mob rule, verbal degradation and blame for an invisible virus that has killed more than 1.8 million people worldwide. It's the American president's fault?
In 2020 we elected a new president. He will be subject to scrutiny and verbal degradation, and he will be blamed for conditions he has no control over.
He'll take credit for something that he really did not develop. And, lastly, he'll tell someone else to "shut up."
When we elect a president that will be for the people, do not bother to let me know. The second coming will have already taken place, and I hope I'll be on a much higher level of consciousness, than the lowly politician.
Cort Poslsuzny
Lawrence