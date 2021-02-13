To the editor:
Even after a compelling, factual, truthful, emotional argument presented by the impeachment team that unambiguously cited President Donald Trump as the major culprit in inciting the U.S. Capitol riot; that the Constitution literally grants the Senate the power to adjudicate, convict and disqualify in all cases of impeachment; and that there is no “January exemption” afforded to the president allowing him to commit high crimes and misdemeanors at the end of his term, 44 Senate Republicans still voted to stop the trial.
Without any substantive argument from Trump’s defense team alleging the unconstitutionality of holding the impeachment trial of a former president, we witnessed members of Congress brazenly violate their solemn and sacred oath to uphold the Constitution and protect all American people from present and future tyrants.
Trump was not the only one on trial. Our democracy was.
The majority of Republicans are attempting to shatter the constitutional principle of three co-equal branches of government and instead confer the chief executive with far-reaching powers and unquestionable impunity immune to checks and balances.
Their blind partisanship, solid allegiance to a nefarious demagogue and unrelenting attacks on the integrity of our elections and constitutional procedures are unequivocally a desecration of our democracy on the par of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
This impeachment trial beckons to be classified as another mysterious "X file" where "the truth is out there."
For too many, the search for truth perished and instead was given over to an aberrant worship of fallacy.
William Kolbe
Andover