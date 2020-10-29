To the editor:
The Eagle Tribune's endorsement of Joe Biden for president demands an appropriate, thorough response.
According to The Eagle-Tribune, people should vote for Biden because he will change how we handle COVID-19, have the U.S. rejoin the World Health Organization, rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, fill vacancies in the execution branch, restore decorum to the Oval Office, defend free speech and freedom of the press, and forcefully condemn violent extremists.
These are all extremely weak or phony arguments that ignore all of the successes of the Trump administration.
Regarding COVID-19, the number of deaths are only 10% of what was predicted, and we are only weeks away from getting vaccines from multiple companies thanks to President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed. We shouldn’t rejoin the WHO until the bureaucrats who spread Chinese disinformation about COVID-19 are held accountable.
Leaving the Paris accords saved $100 billion, preserves the energy independence we achieved under Trump, and keeps our grid reliable instead of being overly dependent on intermittent wind and solar (see California’s bad experience).
The long-term future for reducing CO2 emissions is through carbon capture technologies and safe, next generation nuclear plants, all being funded by Trump’s Energy Department and which will be available by the end of this decade.
Regarding the rest of the reasons given to support Biden, the reality is that the Democrats are responsible for these problems.
Who gums up the U.S. Senate by forcing maximum debate time for every judicial and executive appointee? Who put us through three years of vacuous Russia collusion and impeachment investigations? Who tried to shut down talk radio with the fairness doctrine and sent the Internal Revenue Service after conservative groups?
Who supports big tech’s censoring of conservative voices? Who refuses to acknowledge Trump’s condemnation of white nationalism? Who calls the looting and rioting in our cities "mostly peaceful protests," won’t take preventive actions and wants to defund the police?
The answer: Democrats and Biden.
The Biden endorsement also ignored all of the successes of the Trump administration.
In three years, Trump achieved a GDP growth rate superior to the previous eight years under the Obama and Biden administration, and record low unemployment and poverty levels among black, Hispanic and Asian Americans as well as the general population.
He negotiated fairer trade agreements with Canada, Mexico, Japan and South Korea, and is forcing China to the table via tariffs. He lowered taxes for individuals and businesses, making the U.S. globally competitive again and bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.
He negotiated three unprecedented Middle East peace deals, defeated ISIS, ended the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and is securing our southern border from illegal entry and human and drug trafficking.
Finally, he is appointing judges who will interpret the law rather than legislate from the bench.
Despite the fiercest opposition to a president we’ve ever seen by the opposition party and their allies in the mainstream media, Trump has done an amazing job, and his accomplishments cannot be denied.
President Trump deserves a second term.
Daniel Murphy
North Andover