To the editor:
From Minnesota to Georgia, Arizona to Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump’s baseless and disingenuous lies claiming that Joe Biden and the Democrats “stole” the 2020 presidential election has been summarily debunked, and ironically mostly by GOP state officials such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
They all had to withstand the slings and arrows from the soon-to-be-outgoing President Trump, along with all the requisite death threats and ugly signage and rhetoric from his adherents.
This is good news for all of us who are sick of Trump as well as his national-level GOP. Similar to his ignoring of the daily death toll from the coronavirus and lack of assistance in getting together a COVID-19 relief package, he has been demonstrating since his loss to Biden a callous disregard of not only his fractured flock of 47% but of our nation in general.
Considering the extreme narcissism that he’s operated under for the past torturous four years, this shouldn’t surprise anyone.
The unraveling of the single term of the worst domestic president in America's history has been fascinating to watch -- a welter of ugly, fraught, individual collapses of the card house that four years of unmitigated administrative incompetence and basic hatred of our non-white population has led to.
The recent judgement on Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, which wiped out Trump's anti-human deportation measures against our young immigrant population, will spur 300,000 new applications for American citizenship for these young people over the next year.
This youthful infusion will be of huge importance in the next couple of years, as the planet's scientific brilliance has hopefully brought about a series of vaccines to curtail the ongoing pandemic, resulting in millions of new jobs to be filled.
And we have the aforementioned series of defeats in every red state that Trump pressured to overturn his election defeats, as if losing by 7 million votes doesn't mean anything anymore. Trump's castigation of Republican and Democrat state government officials borders on the surreal, as he keeps hammering more stakes into the Republican hopes in Georgia’s double-runoff for Senate on Jan. 5.
His constant tweets and harangues can't be helping his party's cause, yet he soldiers on, as oblivious as always to everything not about him.
Trump can take comfort in the fact that he’ll have spending money of over $200 million in both his and the RNC’s coffers, raised in less than two months since Election Day. His voting base sent their money to his Save America PAC, much of which he’ll use after Jan. 20, 2021 for false advertising about President Biden and Democrats, in general, financing a lavish lifestyle, fighting a plethora of lawsuits he’ll be dealing with over the next few years, and ramping up for his 2024 bid to reinfect the Oval Office.
But as far as any decent “legacy” he’ll leave as he vacates the top position of this blighted nation, it is one of ignominy and disgust from any objective observer. And all the shouting of “fake election," profane signs and racist screeds around him, along with a total disregard for what used to be the minimal standard of decency, both in our country and the rest of the world, won’t change that.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.