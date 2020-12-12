To the editor:
I think the pundits got more right than wrong about the 2020 election, unlike the 2016 election.
It was predicted to be a base election, and by all accounts, both bases turned out in record numbers. But as usual it was the elusive independent, often silent voters that tipped the scales for Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump did a lot right - lowering taxes, scaling back regulations, making stellar Supreme Court nominees, creating opportunity zones - and that delivered him his nominally Republican, mostly populous base. His voters showed up.
But in the end he just couldn't help himself in moderating his message and attracting new voters. (He attracted a few like myself, but mostly based upon policy returns in spite of his erratic rhetoric.)
His tweets, his rally comments, his petty spats with an admittedly petty and punitive media -- they all drew independents away from him and into the Biden camp in droves, which was the Democrat strategy all along (the considerable pandemic politics they employed aside).
Looking at the down-ticket returns and this picture is clear: This was not a referendum on the Republican Party's handling of COVID-19 or the country, it was independent voters recoiling from President Trump and President Trump alone.
I hope the GOP carries Trump populism forward in their platform, and I hope the same of the long-dormant but emergent Democratic centrists in Congress as well. But that populist appeal does not erase the need for any party standard bearer to speak with clarity of purpose and resonance of message.
This election remained Trump's to lose as late as October, and he did just that. In the end, he was a worse candidate than he was a president. As a leader, he needs to own that.
Nick McNulty
Windham