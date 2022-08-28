To the editor:
I am writing this letter to support Eunice Zeigler for a state senator.
A short time ago Eunice, like many others, appeared at a political forum. I had submitted a question to be asked pertaining to substance abuse. While all the others gave a safe and generic response, Eunice showed that she was the only candidate who understood the problems that we are grappling with across the commonwealth. Furthermore, she specified one of the major problems. It is not so much the lack of money, but the way the money has been spent.
Now, I know I am basing my support on one issue that I am passionate about, but the way I see it, if she took the time to investigate this issue, I feel very confident she will do the same on all the issues that come before her. That is why I am publicly endorsing Eunice for state senator. I hope all of you will do the same thank you.
Phil Lahey
Methuen
