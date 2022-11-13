To the editor:
In the 12-month period that ended March 22, 2022, there have been 109,000 opioid deaths in the United States, according to the CDC. That comes to 300 per day. I know that the professionals and politicians have good intentions on addressing this epidemic. The problem is many of them just don’t get it.
Political leaders tend to try various programs, but for the most part it’s like putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound. It is not that they don’t have the money, it is just that they don’t spend it properly. It is my sincere hope that our new state auditor, Diana DiZoglio, will correct these problems.
The vast amount of money used to fight the opioid epidemic should be spent on education, treatment, and awareness. It would be a good idea to offer vouchers like those for Section 8, only limited to about six months, for good sober living homes. Also, we should work with businesses to help recovering addicts get employment.
I belong to a group called the Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project. What I am asking from all of you is if you belong to a group — a church, various organizations, neighborhood groups — reach out to us and we will set up workshops to help parents learn more about addiction. They need to understand they know it can happen to anyone, and how we can prevent our loved ones from falling into that dark place.
I beg you to not think it can’t happen to you . Unfortunately I have many families that would argue their case about losing someone. Please reach out to me, Phil Lahey, at 978-886-2949 anytime and we will set up a workshop for your group or neighbors.
By the way everything we do is of no cost.
And one final statement: I am the father of a heroin addict who has 14 years in recovery, but at the time I was sure things like that did not happen to families like mine.
Phil Lahey
Methuen
