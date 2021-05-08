To the editor:
White racism never went away in America and was fanned into its present conflagration by former President Donald Trump’s disastrous four years in office.
The Black vote is imperative to prevent another ideologue from assuming power in next year’s midterms at the state level, as well as during the 2024 presidential cycle.
Sixty-two percent of white males voted for Trump last Nov. 3, as did 55% of white women. There are severe doubts over any of those statistics changing appreciably in next year’s midterms, despite the outstanding work of President Joe Biden's administration regarding COVID-19 vaccination totals, job creation and stimulus money for cash-strapped Americans, as well as getting on board with the rest of the world with climate change legislation.
A microcosm of this national quandary is Georgia, where many people are still furious at a double-loss in the Jan. 5 special Senate election and continue to push the canard that those elections, as well as the presidential one, were “stolen” from them. In light of that, it’s imperative to marshal the votes of our Black, Asian and Hispanic communities in every election going forward.
The patently unconstitutional voting law changes that many of our red states are busily enacting have to be stopped before November 2022 to prevent America from being subjugated again by a destructive candidate.
The Republican Party has devolved into a cabal that will do anything to win an election, especially after decent America succeeded in toppling its monstrous avatar last year. And the party realizes that the more white votes they receive, and the fewer votes from minority communities that are counted, greatly increases its candidates’ chances.
The "For the People Act" has already passed the House but it faces a tougher battle in the Senate, given the slim majority the Democrats currently enjoy.
Forty-three states already have submitted more than 250 bills designed to make it more difficult for minorities to exercise their vote, including shorter ballot drop-off times, less absentee-voting and fewer voting locations.
Boycotts of a number of corporations have begun to force them to use their clout, starting in Georgia, by pressuring Gov. Brian Kemp to drop his new anti-minority voting rules signed on March 25. Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado a month ago -- a welcome move that has to be followed up on by other big corporations such as Home Depot, Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, etc.
Between the ability of those companies to do the right thing for their own customers, as well as all the pressure being put on these renegade states by professional athletes and Hollywood celebrities, the GOP has to be forced to back down.
The "For the People Act" remains the main preventative to keep America from collapsing into a banana republic level election country, which the Republicans did their level best to do for over two months after Biden’s victory last year.
That was until the insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing the right-wing congressional leaders to reluctantly pull back on overturning the election.
America cannot let the GOP drag us back to the Jim Crow era, despite its ugly, concerted and very obvious efforts to do so.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.