To the Editor:
Election time is quickly approaching, and there are two very different candidates on the ballot for Essex County District Attorney.
District Attorneys are among the most powerful people in the criminal legal system. They wield enormous power in our communities.
I would encourage people to listen to the virtual webinar What A Difference A D.A. Makes, a public education campaign launched by the ACLU of Massachusetts.
District Attorneys are accountable to the public and the voters. They also have the ethical and Constitutional responsibility to investigate police misconduct, and protect our civil liberties.
I would encourage people to meet the candidates, ask the tough questions, and understand the District Attorney is the people’s Attorney.
It is up to us to make sure our elected officials will ensure the justice system is equitable and fair for all.
At a time when many of our civil rights are under attack it is imperative our elected officials will stand for the people who elect them, provide access, accountability and transparency.
Beverly Tarsook
Salem, Mass.
