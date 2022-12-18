To the Editor:
There are two immoral and unethical things that the government of this country needs to stop doing immediately. The first thing the government needs to stop is the usage of the mRNA vaccine. Many people are experiencing adverse effects from these vaccines, and we need to listen to them. These vaccines were not tested properly and are causing issues for people. That is a fact.
The medical industry needs to stop ignoring the serious issues this vaccine is causing. There is no reason the vaccine should still be used, especially when the virus has less than a 1% fatality rate.
People need to stop living in fear and go back to living their lives. I am extremely worried about the health of my family members who took this vaccine. It makes me sick to think about this.
The other thing the government needs to stop doing immediately is forcing individuals to undergo involuntary psychiatric treatment.
Involuntary “treatment” is not going to help anyone who is mentally ill. People who are mentally ill need help and support from their community, they need to be cared for and loved, they don’t need to be imprisoned and tortured with drugs.
It saddens me that anyone believes this is the right way to deal with mentally ill people.
This practice is nothing but barbaric, it belongs back in the dark ages and it truly frightens me that our government is still doing this to people. It is obviously wrong to drug people and hold them against their will, but those in the psychiatric industry don’t seem to comprehend that.
Matthew Mixon
Billerica
