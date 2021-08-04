To the editor:
While on vacation recently, I read online the article about the candidates, or lack thereof, for the fall election in Methuen. This brought to mind a question of two possibilities.
Are things so good in Methuen that most people feel we need no change? Or are they so far gone that no one wants to get involved?
I really would like a good answer as to which end of the spectrum we stand at.
Three of the last four elections have given us a mayor running unopposed. It works so well that we have the never-ending police contract, a bond to pay off a school department deficit and a Department of Public Works that has had a revolving head, depending on who is mayor.
I wish that more people who live here cared enough to get involved. A couple have said I should run. My answer is I am 75. It is bad enough that the president is older than I am, the city needs some younger voices.
The good news is that we save money by not having a preliminary election. If that is the best news that comes out of the election, we are slowly going nowhere.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen